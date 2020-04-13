Owing to the pandemic, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have postponed their April wedding to October.Ali proposed to Richa back when they were on vacation in the Maldives and her answer was an instant “yes”.

In an interview with a daily, Ali Fazal talking about the wedding said that everyone's life has been postponed and this is just a matter of a wedding. The actor spoke about looking at the positive side of the current situation and seeing how things will turn out once all this is over.

A spokesperson revealed, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

