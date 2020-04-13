Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 13.04.2020 | 8:21 PM IST

Ali Fazal speaks about his April wedding with Richa Chadha  getting postponed; says everyone’s life has been postponed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Owing to the pandemic, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have postponed their April wedding to October.Ali proposed to Richa back when they were on vacation in the Maldives and her answer was an instant “yes”.

Ali Fazal speaks about his April wedding with Richa Chadha  getting postponed; says everyone’s life has been postponed

In an interview with a daily, Ali Fazal talking about the wedding said that everyone's life has been postponed and this is just a matter of a wedding. The actor spoke about looking at the positive side of the current situation and seeing how things will turn out once all this is over. 

A spokesperson revealed, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Also Read: Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

