The much-talked about ambitious project of Sujoy Ghosh titled King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and marking the first theatrical appearance of the father-daughter duo along with Suhana Khan playing a key role. With every update on the film garnering attention from fans, the latest one will definitely have them excited. Giving a sneak peek of SRK’s character, reports have suggested that the actor will play the sleek role of an assassin.

Shah Rukh Khan to play assassin in King: Report

Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for mysterious thrillers, is quite excited about directing this larger-than-life drama which not only promises ample of suspense and mystery elements but will also feature extensive high-octane action. Meanwhile, the new revelation about Shah Rukh Khan playing an assassin was made by writer Rahul Raut on Twitter aka X. While we hear that the film will see the actor perform action like his characters in Jawan and Pathaan, on the other hand, fans of the megastar will be thrilled to see the actor reprise ‘the baddie’ like he did in the 90s with films like Baazigar, Anjaam, and Darr.

This news about the actor’s return to a grey shaded role has not only sparked excitement but it also made an older comment that the superstar made during the Locarno Film Festival in August 2024 viral. During the event Locarno Meets which was also attended by Khan, SRK had addressed the subject of playing a baddie wherein he had said, “I think I have a new way of playing a bad guy”. The comment seems to have gained more momentum after the recent buzz about him returning to such kind of roles with King.

Coming to King, the film is expected to feature an ensemble cast wherein Abhishek Bachchan will play the real antagonist. Along with Suhana Khan, it will also star Munjya fame actor Abhay Verma in a key role.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reached out to Starbucks for Red Chillies office outlet, reveals CEO: “That’s his place, he is the landlord”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.