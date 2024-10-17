The USA elections, as expected, have become a talking point across the world. The country goes for polls in less than 3 weeks, on November 5, and hence, the cacophony is growing louder as the D-Day comes near. In this election season, a Hollywood film named The Apprentice has released and it has grabbed the headlines as it is based on the younger days of Donald Trump, the controversial Republican presidential nominee. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 18 in India but looks like its release may get delayed.

EXCLUSIVE: The Apprentice makers refuse cuts asked by CBFC; Donald Trump biopic’s release might be delayed in India

A special screening of the film was held for the press and select moviegoers at a multiplex in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 16, where the host announced that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for certain cuts. The makers learned about it and have refused to accept the modifications.

It now remains to be seen if the makers and CBFC are able to reach a consensus. If it happens today or tomorrow, The Apprentice will be released on Friday, October 18, as planned. Or else the host announced at the screening that the period flick will arrive in cinemas next Friday, October 25.

Despite the release date not being fixed, the uncut and uncensored version of The Apprentice was shown to the press and select moviegoers at the special screening. The author was present at the show and knowing how the CBFC works, it is pretty clear that they must have asked explicit sex scenes to be axed from the film. However, a few of them are crucial to the film's plot and hence, can't be censored.

Acclaimed director Hansal Mehta presented the film at the screening and raised laughs with his comments on Donald Trump.

The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and is about the former's rise in the real estate sector and also his relation with his lawyer, played by the latter. Maria Bakalova essays the role of Ivana Trump. Directed by Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Also Read: Jeremy Strong on playing Roy Cohn in The Apprentice: “He loved to tell people that Donald Trump was his best friend”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.