Radhika Apte, who has not been quite active on social media for a while, surprised her fans with her latest pictures from the premiere night of Sister Midnight in United Kingdom. While her beloved admirers are excited to see the actress take on another intriguing character in this gender bending comedy, they were merely left surprised when the actress made an appearance with a massive baby bump. While the actress too dropped pictures from the special evening, she refrained from talking about her motherhood journey.

Radhika Apte flaunts her baby bump as she drops pics from Sister Midnight premiere in UK

Radhika Apte is currently in the UK as her film Sister Midnight premiered in the country on October 16. On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle where she shared photos with the entire team as she looked excited to welcome her film and along with the pictures, she also shared a series of pictures from her red carpet appearances wherein she is seen wearing an all-black bodyfit off shoulder gown and showed off her baby bump. She wrote, “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024” and tagged the entire team of the film but did not mention about the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, her excited fans have been sharing congratulatory messages on the post. Vijay Varma, who too has shared screen space with the actress, gave a shout out to the actress by commenting, “Apteeeeeee” along with hug emojis. Producer Guneet Monga too dropped hearts and shared her best wishes to Radhika. Apart from that, the actress also shared glimpses of her promotions for the film on the platform.

For the unversed, Radhika Apte is married to international musician Benedict Taylor in 2013 and the couple have been shuttling between countries ever since they tied the knot nine years ago.

Speaking about her film Sister Midnight, the film, directed by Karan Kandhari, revolves around a frustrated and misanthropic newlywed couple wherein the meek husband discovers certain feral impulses of his wife that often land them in unlikely situations. Apart from this, Radhika is also expected to collaborate with YRF for a revenge thriller web-series Akka co-starring Keerthy Suresh.

