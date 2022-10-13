The year 2023 will see Shah Rukh Khan return to the silver screen with three massive releases – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. In June 2022, his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment officially announced the massive action entertainer Jawan, which will see him headline the project along with Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Nayanthara as the leading lady. SRK was stationed in Chennai for a while to complete major shoot portions of Jawan. He shot for a month before returning to Mumbai on Sunday. Now, it is being reported that the last schedule will commence in Rajasthan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to shoot last schedule of Atlee Kumar’s Jawan in Rajasthan

As per a report in a media portal, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will head to Rajasthan soon for a 20-day schedule before they call it a wrap. The preparations are underway and the makers are ensuring high-level security for the shoot. As Nayanthara welcomed twins with her husband Vignesh Shivan, the makers of the films are figuring out the dates in order to commence the shoot. The crucial portions will be shot in Rajasthan.

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to Twitter to inform that he had a blast for a month in Chennai. He even had some time to meet Rajinikanth and Vijay. The actor’s tweet read, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

Shah Rukh Khan had shot an action sequence in Chennai with 200 women. The film also have a cameo of Deepika Padukone who was seen with Atlee and SRK during the shoot.

Red Chillies Entertainment presents Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-India film.

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.