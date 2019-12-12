Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu, who is known for delivering successful films like Mayaanadhi and Virus, recently met Shah Rukh Khan at his house in Mumbai.

Sharing the picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Aashiq Abu wrote, “Thank you @iamsrk. We love you.”

View this post on Instagram Thank you @iamsrk. We love you ???? A post shared by Aashiq Abu (@aashiqabu) on Dec 11, 2019 at 9:50pm PST



Producer Shaneem Zayed also shared photos and captioned them, “A good two long hour conversation with #SRK with one of most favorite directors and writers @aashiqabu and @syampushkaran that became easily one of the most memorable days of my life I am sure yours too @mrkrrish #shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #aashiqabu #syampushkaran #krrish”.

As per reports, director Aashiq Abu himself confirmed the news of directing Shah Rukh Khan in an action drama film. The reports further state that it will be a Bollywood film and not the remake of a Malayalam film.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero that released in December of 2018. The actor has not officially announced his next project. For some time now, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan has been in talks with filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, Raj and DK.

Giving rest to all the rumours surrounding his next project, the actor on his birthday on November 2 announced that he is reading scripts and will announce his next project soon enough.

