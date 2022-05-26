Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash is the most talked about event this week. On Wednesday night, the who's who of the film industry gathered at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, Mumbai to celebrate Karan Johar's milestone age. The theme was bling and red carpet and every guest lived up to it. Karan has been a part of the industry for over 25 years and some of his closest friends are biggest stars of the film fraternity. While his close friend like Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Manish Malhotra, and many others arrived for the party, it was Shah Rukh Khan's absence that raised eyebrows.

Shah Rukh Khan was at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash; But here's how he evaded the paparazzi

Karan Johar shares a close bond not only with Shah Rukh Khan but his entire family. While Gauri Khan was part of the midnight cake cutting party at Karan’s house, Aryan Khan was seen arriving for the bash at YRF. However, Shah Rukh Khan was nowhere to be spotted at the party. Turns out that Khan did indeed attend the party.

According to a report in India Today, Khan was ushered into the party from a different gate where there were no paparazzi. He entered from a separate gate to avoid the paparazzi. The actor had followed the same when he attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception last month.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the big screen after five years with the film Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release on January 25, 2022. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's untitled next in the pipeline.

