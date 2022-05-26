Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has reacted to the mass shooting that took place in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The Oscar-winning actor took to his social media to address the carnage which is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Matthew McConaughey reacts to Texas school mass shooting in his hometown Uvalde – “Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience this”

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," the 52-year-old actor wrote in a tweet addressing the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. “The true call to action is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

The actor, calling out for action, then added, “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.” As noted by the The Hollywood Reporter, McConaughey has a long history of activism and philanthropy in his home state, and last year even contemplated running for governor. "And to those who dropped their loved ones off to school not knowing that today was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming," he wrote concluding his long message.

The Lincoln Lawyer star even opted out of running for office last November despite some hypothetical polls saying he would be a formidable candidate. The actor noted that he would instead “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream.”

