Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven his global appeal by becoming the first Bollywood actor to be honoured with a gold coin by Paris' Grevin Museum. This exclusive recognition adds another feather to King Khan's illustrious cap. The customized gold coin, issued by Grevin Glasse of Paris, celebrates Khan’s extensive contributions to cinema over the past thirty years.

Shah Rukh Khan honoured with exclusive gold coin by Paris’ Grevin Museum

A symbol of global fame

The news of this prestigious honour was shared by the Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on X, showcasing the coin's picture. This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has been recognized by the museum; he also has a wax statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Paris, further solidifying his status as an international icon.

Upcoming recognition at Locarno Film Festival

In addition to the gold coin, Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive the career achievement award at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. The festival, running from August 7 to August 17, will honour Khan for his outstanding career in Indian cinema, which includes more than 100 feature films spanning a multitude of genres. The award ceremony will take place on August 10 at the Piazza Grande open-air venue, followed by a screening of his film Devdas (2002) and a conversation with the actor on August 11.

Grevin Museum, Paris issued this gold coin in honour of Shah Rukh Khan. The only Bollywood actor to receive it ???? SRK TIME100 ICON pic.twitter.com/5Gj5uTh5EJ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 15, 2023

A stellar year in cinema

Shah Rukh Khan had a remarkable last year with three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. His action-packed year has kept fans eagerly awaiting his next project. Rumors suggest that Khan will star in a film titled King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is expected to play the antagonist. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand, King is rumoured to feature an intense face-off between Khan and Bachchan's characters.

Shah Rukh Khan's enduring legacy

Shah Rukh Khan's enduring popularity and continued success in the global film industry are testaments to his talent and charisma. The gold coin honour from the Grevin Museum is yet another accolade that underscores his significant impact on cinema and his widespread appeal across the world.

Also Read: Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Jeetendra, Priyanka Chopra and Sham Kaushal to also feature in Rakesh Roshan’s documentary: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.