Raghav Juyal is currently on a career high with his latest release Dharma Productions’ Kill receiving immense love, especially from action lovers. The film portrayed him in the role of a ruthless antagonist, alongside Lakshya playing the leading man. Now that Juyal has jumped onto his next project, once again with Dharma, titled Gyaarah Gyaarah alongside Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa was seen manifesting a long impending dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan at the trailer launch.

Raghav Juyal reacts to possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan; says, “Hope the universe makes it happen”

While there have been rumours about Raghav Juyal collaborating with many actors including Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, the actor decided to issue a clarification wherein he also insisted that the rumour should be manifesting itself soon. He said, "Nahi aisa kuch nahi hai. Main chahta hoon main aisa kuch karun kaam aur main chahta hoon unke saath kuch ho, koi collaboration ho. But abhi aisa kuch nahi hai (There is nothing like that. I am hoping that I will get to work with him one day and I really wish I can do some work with him and some collaboration of sorts happens. However, there is nothing like that as of now).”

He further hoped that the rumour manifests itself into the universe as he added, “Thank you ki aapne baat chedi, abhi yeh failegi universe mein aur hoga kuch aisa (Thanks for bringing up this subject. Now may be the universe will listen and make it happen)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Coming to his current show Gyaarah Gyaarah, it is a fantasy thriller series which is an official remake of the popular Korean show Signal. Produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions and directed by Umesh Bist, the show is an investigative thriller that talks about the butterfly effect as it is set across multiple timelines of three decades – 1990, 2001 and 2016. Featuring an ensemble cast, the show will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 9 onwards.

Also Read: Gyaarah Gyaarah, starring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa, to release on August 9; trailer to be out tomorrow

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.