Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has leveled serious allegations against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming that the notorious criminal attempted to kill him and his family members. The shocking revelation came to light in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai police in connection with the firing incident at Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra.

According to the 1,735-page chargesheet, Salman detailed the numerous threats he and his family have endured from Bishnoi and his gang over the years. The actor expressed his belief that the April 2024 shooting was a direct attempt on his life, orchestrated by the gangster.

According to a report by India Today, the statement by the actor read, “I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment's first floor balcony. There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony.”

It further read, “Earlier also, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members in an interview talked about killing me and my relatives. So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping inside and planning to kill me and my family members so they carried out the attack.”

Extensive Surveillance and Deadly Plans

The charge sheet unveiled a chilling plot by Bishnoi's gang to eliminate Salman Khan. A dedicated team of around 70 individuals was tasked with monitoring the actor's movements across Mumbai, his Panvel farmhouse, and even Goregaon Film City. The gang had meticulously planned the attack for several months, procuring lethal weapons, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and a Turkish-made Zigana pistol – the same weapon used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A Long-Standing Feud

The attempted murder of Salman Khan is believed to be a culmination of a longstanding rivalry between the actor and Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster, known for his connections to organised crime, is believed to have a personal grudge against Khan.

