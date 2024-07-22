After a year of filming, director Shashi Ranjan has finally wrapped up the docu-series chronicling the remarkable journey of the Roshan family in Bollywood. Spanning over four to five episodes, the series promises a captivating exploration of the Roshans' enduring influence on Indian cinema.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Jeetendra, Priyanka Chopra and Sham Kaushal to also feature in Rakesh Roshan’s documentary: Report

According to a report in Mid-day, the narrative takes us back to 1948, when a young and ambitious Roshan (the family patriarch) arrived in Bombay. With his exceptional talent, he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming one of the most successful music composers of his era. We then witness the baton being passed down, with Rakesh Roshan, Roshan's son, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in both acting and directing.

The docu-series doesn't shy away from the present either. A significant focus is on Hrithik Roshan, the current superstar and grandson of the legendary Roshan. We'll see his meteoric rise to fame, starting with the phenomenal success of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). But the series goes beyond just box office triumphs. It delves into the challenges and personal struggles the family has faced, including Rakesh Roshan's battle with throat cancer. This unflinching portrayal promises a well-rounded perspective on their journey.

To capture this multi-faceted story, director Ranjan has spoken extensively with a diverse range of individuals. This includes not only the Roshans themselves, but also their close collaborators and friends. We can expect to hear from veteran actors like Jeetendra and Rekha, who shared the screen with the Roshans in their earlier days. Contemporary superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra also lend their voices.

Furthermore, the series acknowledges the long-standing bond between the Roshans and another of Bollywood's most prominent families – the Kapoors. It delves into the nitty-gritty of filmmaking as well. Sham Kaushal, a mainstay action director in many of Rakesh Roshan's films, is confirmed to be part of the interviewee list. His perspective will shed light on the creative process behind some of the Roshans' most iconic action sequences.

Roshan Lal Nagrath aka Roshan was born in Gujranwala in present-day Pakistan in 1917. He arrived in Mumbai (then Bombay) and established a career in the Hindi film industry as a music composer. He did a lot of films in the 1950s and 1960s. His son Rakesh Roshan started his career in acting and then turned to filmmaking and continues to make films. His second son Rajesh Roshan is a music composer. Their son Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

