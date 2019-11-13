Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.11.2019 | 9:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan helped team Marjaavaan with certain VFX shots for Riteish Deshmukh’s role as a dwarf!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Riteish Deshmukh will be playing the role of a dwarf for the first time in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. The actor is also the antagonist in the Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer film. Marjaavaan being a full-fledged masala film, the expectations are quite high from the same. The star cast is promoting the film in full swing and Ritiesh spoke about getting help from Shah Rukh Khan for certain VFX shots in an interview with a leading daily.

Shah Rukh Khan helped team Marjaavaan with certain VFX shots for Riteish Deshmukh’s role as a dwarf!

 

Shah Rukh Khan has also played the role of a dwarf in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The actor happens to own one of the best VFX set up in the country and coincidently, he was shooting for Zero around the same time Ritiesh was shooting for Marjaavan. In the interview, Riteish revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was generous enough to help Milap out with certain VFX shots because he had the best equipment and his production budget was on a bigger scale.

Marjaavaan is slated to release on November 15.

Also Read: Ahead of Marjaavaan’s release, Rakul Preet Singh talks about how Bollywood opened up to her after De De Pyaar De

More Pages: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 19 in overseas

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 18 in overseas

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 17 in overseas

Marjaavaan: Special dance number featuring…

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 16 in overseas

TED Talks India: Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification