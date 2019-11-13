Riteish Deshmukh will be playing the role of a dwarf for the first time in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. The actor is also the antagonist in the Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer film. Marjaavaan being a full-fledged masala film, the expectations are quite high from the same. The star cast is promoting the film in full swing and Ritiesh spoke about getting help from Shah Rukh Khan for certain VFX shots in an interview with a leading daily.

Shah Rukh Khan has also played the role of a dwarf in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The actor happens to own one of the best VFX set up in the country and coincidently, he was shooting for Zero around the same time Ritiesh was shooting for Marjaavan. In the interview, Riteish revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was generous enough to help Milap out with certain VFX shots because he had the best equipment and his production budget was on a bigger scale.

Marjaavaan is slated to release on November 15.

Also Read: Ahead of Marjaavaan’s release, Rakul Preet Singh talks about how Bollywood opened up to her after De De Pyaar De

More Pages: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection