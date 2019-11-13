Ileana D’Cruz is clearly a water baby and her Instagram is proof of that! Her profile is loaded with pictures of her soaking the sun in all its glory by the poolside. She hails from Goa and her love for the ocean is justified! The actress currently lives in a lush apartment a minute away from the sea, but she clearly is not satisfied with it.

She wishes to move to a sea-facing apartment the next year. In a recent interview, she revealed that her first apartment in Mumbai overlooked the sea and her current house, being comfortable and cosy, is just a minute-long walk away from the sea but clearly, she wishes for more. She revealed that she is very grateful for all that she has in her life right now, but it is her dream to have a sea-facing house.

Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti.

Also Read: Pagalpanti’s next song, ‘Walla Walla’, is an Arabic themed party number that features the entire star cast!