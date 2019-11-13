Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.11.2019 | 9:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Pagalpanti’s next song, ‘Walla Walla’, is an Arabic themed party number that features the entire star cast!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti is a multi-starrer comedy starring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pulkit Samrat among the others. With an elaborate star cast, the movie’s trailer has surely tickled the audience’s funny bones. The makers have already released a remake of the song, ‘Tum Par Hum Hain Atke’, from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Pagalpanti’s next song, ‘Walla Walla’, is an Arabic themed party number that features the entire star cast!

Now, the star cast is all set to make their fans groove to the upcoming Arabic themed party song, ‘Walla Walla’. The song is voiced by Nakash Aziz, Neeti Mohan, and Nayeem Shah and is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. John spoke about the song to a leading daily and said that the tunes of this number are completely different and it is nothing we’ve ever heard before.

Director Anees Bazmee spoke about the song and said that it is quite special for him since everyone wanted to opt for a Punjabi wedding song. Since he did not want to make it stereotypical, he opted for something different and revealed that the team couldn’t stop listening to it on loop. He went on to say that it looks great on-screen and he’s certain that the audience will enjoy it too.

The movie is slated to release on November 22 under Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series banner.

Also Read: Watch: John Abraham and Anil Kapoor pull a hilarious prank on their Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat

More Pages: Pagalpanti Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Imtiaz Ali to make a film on the life of…

Shakuntala Devi-The Human Computer: Jisshu…

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to act…

Sholay to be screened at the 50th edition of…

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi…

Chhichhore actor Naveen Polishetty reveals…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification