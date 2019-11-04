Rakul Preet Singh’s last release, De De Pyaar De was an out-and-out romantic drama packed with all sorts of emotions. The film made it big at the box office and Rakul’s performance was really appreciated. In a recent interview with a leading tabloid, Rakul opened up about how the fraternity warmed up to her after the release of De De Pyaar De.

Rakul Preet is known to expand her horizons with every project she does and her next, Marjaavaan is no different. For the first time, she will be seen playing a sex worker who has a keen interest in shayris. She spoke about how director Milap Zaveri told her that this role is quite a pivotal one and has a strong impact on the script. Rakul says she did not want to be the actress who cared about her screen-time but wanted to take the risk as an artist.

She also spoke about how people from the fraternity called her up after the release of De De Pyaar De and praised her performance. She was really excited and says that this film was a commercial one and had every emotion packed in one.

Marjaavaan is slated to release on November 15 with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

