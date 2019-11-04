Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2019 | 10:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Ahead of Marjaavaan’s release, Rakul Preet Singh talks about how Bollywood opened up to her after De De Pyaar De

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rakul Preet Singh’s last release, De De Pyaar De was an out-and-out romantic drama packed with all sorts of emotions. The film made it big at the box office and Rakul’s performance was really appreciated. In a recent interview with a leading tabloid, Rakul opened up about how the fraternity warmed up to her after the release of De De Pyaar De.

Ahead of Marjaavaan’s release, Rakul Preet Singh talks about how Bollywood opened up to her after De De Pyaar De

Rakul Preet is known to expand her horizons with every project she does and her next, Marjaavaan is no different. For the first time, she will be seen playing a sex worker who has a keen interest in shayris. She spoke about how director Milap Zaveri told her that this role is quite a pivotal one and has a strong impact on the script. Rakul says she did not want to be the actress who cared about her screen-time but wanted to take the risk as an artist.

She also spoke about how people from the fraternity called her up after the release of De De Pyaar De and praised her performance. She was really excited and says that this film was a commercial one and had every emotion packed in one.

Marjaavaan is slated to release on November 15 with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday in Phuket with her folks

More Pages: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection , Marjaavaan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Housefull 4: Multiplex Chain Owners rejoice…

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals why Kick 2 is…

"I did a lot of reading for this one," says…

Anees Bazmee dismisses reports of…

BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer RADHE: YOUR…

Dia Mirza calls out BCCI for hosting India -…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification