Mufasa: The Lion King, one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles is all set to roar with a brand-new tale, taking audiences back to the journey of Mufasa’s rise as the legendary King. This epic saga is already creating waves across India, promising to set records even before its grand release! In a move that has thrilled fans nationwide, we will hear the voices of some of the most celebrated superstars from across the country who have lent their voices to this visual extravaganza.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Arjun Das lead star-studded voice cast for Mufasa: The Lion King in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu; deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as the voice of Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu respectively created a huge buzz and built a massive anticipation for the film. It has just been announced that Tamil actor Arjun Das is the voice of Mufasa in Tamil! The makers clearly know the pulse of the audience and pulled the biggest stars from across the country. Along with the voice of Mufasa, the film boasts of the biggest names voicing for other key characters in the film across these three languages.

Mufasa: The Lion King (Hindi)

Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa

Aryan Khan as Simba

AbRam Khan as Mufasa (cub)

Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa

Shreyas Talpade as Timon

Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki

Meiyang Chang as Taka

Mufasa: The Lion King (Tamil)

Arjun Das as Mufasa

⁠Ashok Selvan as Taka

⁠Robo Shankar as Pumbaa

⁠Singam Puli as Timon

⁠VTV Ganesh as young Rafiki

⁠M. Nasser as Kiros

Mufasa: The Lion King (Telugu)

Superstar Mahesh Babu as Mufasa

⁠Brahmanandam as Pumbaa

⁠Ali as Timon

⁠Satyadev as Taka

⁠Ayyappa P Sharma as Kiros

Prepare to be awestruck as the legendary tale returns, voiced by some of India’s most celebrated stars. Mark your calendars and get ready to witness Mufasa’s legacy roar across the nation like never before!

