Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.03.2019 | 8:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan comes in Karan Johar’s defence after he likes abusive tweet about SRK and fans trend #ShameOnKaranJohar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for over two decades now. The filmmaker’s directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred SRK in the lead. While they have faced ups and downs in their friendship, they are like family. But, something went down on Twitter this afternoon that led to the fans believe that Karan Johar shaded Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan comes in Karan Johar's defence after he likes abusive tweet about him and fans trend #ShameOnKaranJohar

Karan Johar’s latest production Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has opened with big numbers Rs 21.06 crore on Thursday. A Twitter user praised Akshay Kumar and abused SRK and said that he doesn’t even come close to Akshay when it comes to stardom. Many noticed that the tweet was liked by Karan Johar. Soon, #ShameOnKaranJohar began trending as fans called him out.

After the backlash, Karan Johar tweeted stating that something was wrong with his Twitter and it was technical difficulty. He wrote, “Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on! From uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!”


Shah Rukh Khan was quick to come in defence of his friend Karan Johar. After the backlash, SRK tweeted, “I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural….& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War…it’s more fun.”


Karan Johar’s latest production Kesari released on Holi, March 21, 2019. His next film Kalank is set for April 17, 2019.

Also Read: “It is my prerogative to talk about my life, my sexuality, my orientation”- Karan Johar

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kesari Box Office Collections: The Akshay…

Kesari Box Office Collections Day 1: Akshay…

Ranbir Kapoor shocks the #MeToo movement

Vijay Devarakonda hospitalized due to…

Kalank: Details of Varun Dhawan’s entry song…

Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification