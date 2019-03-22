Shah Rukh Khan comes in Karan Johar’s defence after he likes abusive tweet about SRK and fans trend #ShameOnKaranJohar

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for over two decades now. The filmmaker’s directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred SRK in the lead. While they have faced ups and downs in their friendship, they are like family. But, something went down on Twitter this afternoon that led to the fans believe that Karan Johar shaded Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Johar’s latest production Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra has opened with big numbers Rs 21.06 crore on Thursday. A Twitter user praised Akshay Kumar and abused SRK and said that he doesn’t even come close to Akshay when it comes to stardom. Many noticed that the tweet was liked by Karan Johar. Soon, #ShameOnKaranJohar began trending as fans called him out.

After the backlash, Karan Johar tweeted stating that something was wrong with his Twitter and it was technical difficulty. He wrote, “Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on! From uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!”

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to come in defence of his friend Karan Johar. After the backlash, SRK tweeted, “I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural….& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War…it’s more fun.”

Karan Johar’s latest production Kesari released on Holi, March 21, 2019. His next film Kalank is set for April 17, 2019.