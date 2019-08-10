Bollywood Hungama
Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 to release in China on September 6

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is scheduled to release in China on September 6. The film that was among the highest grossing film of 2018 was initially scheduled to release in China on July 12.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 was a sequel to Robot/Enthiran which released in 2010. The film was released in India on November 29 last year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language. The film was made on a budget of Rs 600 crore and marked actor Akshay Kumar’s debut in the South film industry.

Indian films have a huge market in China with recent movies like Thugs of Hindustan, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan doing extremely well in the country. The film will be distributed by the Chinese company Beijing HY Media Co Ltd. “China has emerged as a highly lucrative market for Indian content, raking in handsomely at the China box office. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are superstars in their markets and we are thrilled to bring this unison of superpowers to the China market. We are confident that a movie of this stature will be popular with Chinese audiences,” Lisa, General Manager, Beijing HY Media Co Ltd said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Mission Mangal .The film also stars Nithya Menen, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 15.

Also Read: “All my tiredness of promoting Mission Mangal vanished hearing this news”, says Akshay Kumar on Pad Man winning the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues

