In 2024, the highest taxpayer among Indian celebrities has been revealed, with superstar Shah Rukh Khan topping the list. According to a report by Fortune India, the actor made a significant contribution in taxes this year, surpassing other prominent figures from the entertainment and sports industries. His recent blockbuster hits, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, have not only captivated audiences but also generated substantial revenue, leading to a staggering tax payment of Rs. 92 crore.

Closely following Khan is Vijay, a celebrated Tamil actor whose consistent success has earned him a loyal fanbase and substantial income. His latest film, GOAT, which hit theatres on September 5, further cemented his position as one of the industry's top earners, resulting in a tax payment of Rs. 80 crore.

Salman Khan continues to command a massive following and remains a significant contributor to the Indian film industry. His upcoming film, Sikandar, is eagerly anticipated by fans, and his substantial earnings have translated into a tax payment of Rs. 75 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan has contributed to his significant tax liability of Rs. 71 crore. Virat Kohli, one of the world's most celebrated cricketers, has secured fifth place in a tax payment of Rs. 66 crore. Coming in at sixth position is Ajay Devgn with Rs. 42 crore in tax payments followed by MS Dhoni Rs. 38 crores, Ranbir Kapoor paying Rs. 36 crore, Hrithik Roshan, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, paying Rs. 28 crore each.

Beyond the top-tier celebrities, there is a diverse range of actors, comedians, and sportspersons who have also made substantial contributions. Kapil Sharma (Rs. 26 crore), Sourav Ganguly (Rs. 23 crore), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Rs. 20 crore), Shahid Kapoor (Rs. 14 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs. 13 crore), Kiara Advani (Rs. 12 crore). Amongst the popular South stars, Mohanlal, and Allu Arjun paid Rs. 14 crore each in taxes. Pankaj Tripathi and Katrina Kaif have paid Rs. 11 crore each. Aamir Khan has managed to maintain a significant earning potential, reflected in his tax payment of Rs. 10 crore.

