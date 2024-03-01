His notable position at 27th on the list of the 100 most powerful Indians in 2024 is a testament to his enduring impact and unmatched influence.

The unveiling of the List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 has once again highlighted the unparalleled influence of Shah Rukh Khan, who stands as the sole actor /film personality amongst the top 30 rankings. Beyond mere stardom, Shah Rukh Khan has left an indelible mark on both hearts and box offices alike. His notable position at 27th on the list of the 100 most powerful Indians in 2024 is a testament to his enduring impact and unmatched influence.

Shah Rukh Khan's journey from a Bollywood sensation to a global icon has been nothing short of extraordinary. Aptly known as King Khan, he has reigned over the entertainment industry for decades, captivating audiences worldwide with his magnetic presence and unparalleled talent. His recent streak of successes with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki not only reaffirms his star power but also revitalised the Hindi film industry, drawing audiences back to theater’s in droves to revel in his cinematic offerings.

In a list dominated by political and business figures, Shah Rukh Khan's inclusion as the only actor within the top 30 is a testament to his unparalleled achievements and widespread adoration. His colossal fan base, spanning continents and cultures, stands as a testament to his universal appeal and unparalleled charisma.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing return with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki. The former two films ended up earning more than Rs. 1000 crore at the box office globally whereas Dunki was also a success with Rs. 212.42 crore at the Indian box office.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project but speculations are that he is working with Sujoy Ghosh for Red Chillies Entertainment’s next King, starring alongside Suhana Khan.

