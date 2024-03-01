Yash Raj Films has launched its YRF Casting App that could be used by acting aspirants from across the world to get information about casting calls & also submit their auditions through this App. The YRF Casting App which is live now, will enable aspirants to register their profile details in the App itself, and will be able to soon get information about all the upcoming auditions related to theatrical movies & streaming projects that Yash Raj Films will greenlight.

Yash Raj Films launches YRF Casting app for acting aspirants worldwide to apply; Shanoo Sharma says, “This could be their chance of a lifetime”

The App will create an online destination for aspirants to submit their auditions for these projects directly to YRF shortly. This decision, the company believes, will greatly tackle the issues caused by fake YRF casting accounts that mislead people about auditions and are a threat to YRF’s impeccable market reputation.

Shanoo Sharma, who is in charge of selecting and grooming people to be launched as leads in YRF projects, as well as finalising actors for other primary or secondary roles, will personally monitor all auditions coming via this app. Shanoo says, “The YRF Casting App is a progressive step towards making aspiring actors reach out directly to YRF for projects that the company is making. We are certain that there are countless, brilliant actors throughout the world waiting to be discovered. This could be their chance of a lifetime! For the first time, an aspiring actor can reach out to a production house directly. This is a safe space. They don’t have to rely on anyone else for their shot at achieving their dreams!

She adds, “This step shatters all barriers and as a Casting Director for YRF, I’m most excited to get in touch with many incredible talent living not only in India, but also worldwide! I hope people who dream to be an actor follow this path and make the most of this incredible opportunity that empowers them to follow their heart!”

