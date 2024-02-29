On Thursday, Netflix hosted a massive event in Mumbai where they announced the upcoming ventures slated for release in 2024 which included a host of web-shows and movies. Among them was Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh starrer Wild Wild Punjab, web-series IC814 based on the infamous Kandahar hijack, and a courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai. The makers decided to give audiences a glimpse into these projects along with many other projects.

Netflix announces comedy entertainers Maamla Legal Hai and Wild Wild Punjab; adds thrilling element with IC 814

Taking to social media, the makers unveiled the teaser of the web-series Maamla Legal Hai, which is set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court. This gavel-slamming courtroom comedy explores the world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers. This motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans promises a delightful blend of humor, heart, and legal jargon, drawing inspiration from real-life strange and unbelievable cases.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Sameer Saxena opened up about the show and shared, “As long-standing partners with Netflix, we are pleased to introduce our latest production — a courtroom comedy, Maamla Legal Hai. While we've seen courtroom dramas in the past, our show brings forth the shenanigans from the courtroom premises along with the quirky lawyers and their unconventional tactics in a light hearted manner. We are super excited that Maamla Legal Hai is here for everyone to binge, revel with these characters, get to know their world better and the bizarre cases that they defend."

On the other hand, IC 814 featuring an ensemble cast and is inspired by the true events that transpired decades ago. On 24 December 1999, Indian Airlines flight IC 814, en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi, was hijacked and taken to Kandahar in Taliban-governed Afghanistan. The hijack lasted seven days; while passengers and crew suffered, some great officers back home struggled to answer the ‘who’ and ‘why’ - answers that were beyond the obvious and extremely complex. But the people had to be brought back home safely. The clock was ticking as the negotiations forged through; this is the story of those seven days which became the longest hijack in Indian history.

Director and co-creator of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Anubhav Sinha elaborated on the show and said, "You are thirty thousand feet from the ground; the aircraft is in control by armed and dangerous people, and you don’t know what they want. You don’t know if they can be given what they want to spare your lives. You don’t know the lengths that people on the ground will go to, to negotiate a reasonable price for your lives. What went on inside the aircraft and outside, beyond geographical boundaries, while the aircraft landed in four different countries over one night? IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a verisimilar account of that infamous hijack from 1999 inside the aircraft, the War Room back home in Delhi and the Negotiation Station in Kandahar. This is a story that created unexpected heroes out of the most unprecedented crises. This is a story of those seven days of mayhem, skill and tact."

As for Wild Wild Punjab, Netflix decided to share a deeper insight into the comedy entertainer by unveiling a teaser of the movie which features a group of drunk boys who decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex's wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a “breakup trip" leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab!

Bringing a comedy like never before to Netflix, the makers promise a treat for the audience, as producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg added, “We at Luv Films endeavor to always bring laughter, joy and entertainment to audiences. With Wild Wild Punjab, we are cranking up the fun-o-meter and wildness a level higher! This film is a celebration of friendship, brotherhood and all things Punjab! We can't wait for you to join us on this wild ride only on Netflix.”

