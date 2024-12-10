The trailer of the much-anticipated action drama Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, has received an enthusiastic endorsement from none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood icon shared his admiration on social media, hailing the film’s energetic appeal and praising its cast and crew.

Shah Rukh Khan applauds Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John trailer, calls it “Energetic and full of action, a complete package”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh wrote, "What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film….@kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love u. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see u like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly u look Jaggu da… @keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best…. A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team.”

The superstar also shared the trailer link with his post.

What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film….@kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love u. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see u like this, all tough.… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2024

Varun Dhawan Responds Gratefully to Shah Rukh’s Support

Varun Dhawan, visibly elated by Shah Rukh Khan’s recognition, replied with heartfelt gratitude. He wrote, "Thank you, @iamsrk sir for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist. Hope to make you proud bade bhaiya."

Thank you, @iamsrk sir for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist . Hope to make you proud bade bhaiya https://t.co/HclYBa5meo — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 9, 2024

-

Varun’s transformation into a rugged, action-packed avatar for Baby John has already garnered widespread appreciation from fans and industry insiders alike.

Atlee Credits Shah Rukh Khan for His Bollywood Journey

At the trailer launch event held in Pune on Monday, the film’s producer and writer Atlee expressed his gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he collaborated on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. Speaking about SRK’s influence, Atlee remarked,

"Shah Rukh Khan sir, without him, I wouldn’t have made it to Bollywood or directed a film. Now, I’m producing a film because of his support. Wherever you are, please bless us."

Star-Studded Trailer Launch in Pune

The trailer launch event for Baby John turned into a glamorous affair. Alongside Varun Dhawan, the event featured his co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, director Kalees, and producers Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande. Acclaimed composer S. Thaman, who has scored the music for the film, was also present.

Baby John is set to release on December 25, 2024, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. The film will face stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s animated venture Mufasa: The Lion King and Nana Patekar’s intense drama Vanvaas.

Also Read: Baby John trailer launch at Pune: Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan: “Salman has a big heart; Shah Rukh sir, wherever you are, please bless us”

More Pages: Baby John Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.