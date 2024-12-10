Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has officially announced the release date of his much-anticipated collaboration with filmmaker Priyadarshan. Titled Bhooth Bangla, the horror-comedy is set to hit the big screens on April 2, 2026. The project marks their reunion after 14 years, generating significant buzz among fans.

Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla to release on April 2, 2026

The announcement was accompanied by a captivating poster shared on Akshay Kumar’s social media. The actor, dressed in a vintage-inspired outfit, looks ready for an adventure. In the poster, Akshay holds a lit lantern, set against the backdrop of a gothic mansion under a stormy sky, with flying bats adding to the spooky vibe. His intense expression and old-school detective-style attire have heightened curiosity about the film's plot.

For the unversed, the project was announced on Akshay’s 57th birthday this year. In a social media post, he had written, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

A Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For

For fans of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, this collaboration feels like a walk down memory lane. The duo has previously delivered iconic films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, and De Dana Dan, which remain cult favorites in Indian cinema. Known for blending humor with engaging storytelling, the pair's films have left an indelible mark, with their dialogues and scenes still referenced in pop culture.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Farah Shaikh, and Vedant Vikas Bali under Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cape of Good Films. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is expected to begin filming shortly, making the April 2026 release a date to look forward to.

