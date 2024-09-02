Prime Video's original, The Mehta Boys, will be premiered on the opening night of the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

Prime Video today announced the exclusive world premiere of its highly anticipated Original movie The Mehta Boys at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) to be held between September 19 – 22, 2024. The Original movie will be showcased on the Opening Night of the festival on September 20. An Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production, produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, The Mehta Boys is also directed by Boman Irani, and written by Irani along with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay for the film Birdman.

The film features a highly talented cast including Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup. The Mehta Boys is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

The screening on September 20 will be followed by an engaging conversation featuring the celebrated actor, writer, director, and producer, Boman Irani, along with writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr., actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, as well as producer Danesh Irani and executive producer Ankita Batra. The next day, on September 21st, Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr will conduct a master class on the writing process of The Mehta Boys.

This year, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival proudly celebrates 15 years of showcasing the artistry and creativity of South Asian filmmakers. Since its inception, the festival has been a platform for talented individuals to share their unique stories and perspectives with the Chicago audience. Through a diverse selection of films, CSAFF continues to highlight the richness of South Asian cinema and its impact on the global film industry.

