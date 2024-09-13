comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bad Newz comes to Prime Video! Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer premieres on September 13

After IVF, the spiritual seque to Good Newz features the rarely explored concept of heteropaternal superfecundation.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On Friday, Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the highly entertaining film Bad Newz streaming worldwide on the service starting from September 13 onwards. Bringing together the fresh pairing of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk in the lead, the film revolves around the rarely explored concept of heteropaternal superfecundation – a phenomenon where a woman’s eggs are fertilized by the sperm of two different men during the same cycle. The film will now be making its digital premiere about approximately two months after its theatrical release.

After creating a laughter wave in cinemas, the film’s exciting story is all set to storm the streaming space with its fun-filled, romance comedy as it also received love for its melodious music. Inspired by true events, the film revolves around a case of heteropaternal superfecundation, where an aspiring chef Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) finds out she’s pregnant with twins from two different fathers played by Vicky Kaushal aka Akhil Chadha and Ammy Virk aka Gurbir Singh Pannu. This peculiar revelation sets off a hilarious rivalry between the two men as they compete for Saloni's affection while dealing with the madness that follows.

 

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film is presented by Prime Video in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. A Leo Media Collective production, Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari. Along with the lead actors, the film also stars Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Neha Sharma, Vijaylaxmi Singh, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles with Neha Sharma making a key cameo appearance. The film released in cinema halls on July 19.

Bad Newz is now available to stream on Prime Video in Hindi in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting today. The film marks the latest addition to the Prime membership.

