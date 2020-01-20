Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.01.2020 | 12:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Shabana Azmi is coherent, talking normally, recognizing people, says Boney Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident when her car rammed into a truck on Saturday, January 18, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The 69-year-old actress was rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and then shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri in Mumbai.

Shabana Azmi is coherent, talking normally, recognizing people, says Boney Kapoor

Javed Akhtar and Baba Azmi have been in the hospital for the past two days. This past weekend saw many celebrities from the industry paying visit to the Akhtar family at the hospital. Producer Boney Kapoor said that there is nothing alarming, as per doctors. He said that the actress is currently sedated as there is pain but everything is fine. He said that except for Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi, no one is allowed into the ICU. He revealed that Shabana Azmi is coherent, talking normally, recognizing people. He said that doctors have kept her under observation and making sure that there is no internal injury to rule out potential dangers. Boney Kapoor said that she is a fighter and will come out of it.

The police said on Sunday that an FIR was registered against Shabana Azmi’s driver for rash and negligent driving.

Javed’s ex-wife Honey Irani, children Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar, Vipul Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal and Jeetendra among others visited the family this past weekend.

ALSO READ: “Shabana Is Doing Fine,” Says Javed Akhtar

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

"Shabana Is Doing Fine," Says Javed Akhtar

FIR filed against Shabana Azmi’s driver for…

With four big projects this year, Saif Ali…

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar says it is an…

Malang: Anil Kapoor says it was challenging…

Anurag Kashyap wanted to cast Neena Gupta…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification