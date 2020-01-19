Bollywood Hungama

“Shabana Is Doing Fine,” Says Javed Akhtar

BySubhash K. Jha

A day after the ghastly road accident which left her automobile smashed, Shabana Azmi was doing fine at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday all essential medical tests were done on the injured actress and there were no seeming complications.

Shabana Is Doing Fine, Says Javed Akhtar

When I asked  Javed Akhtar about his better half’s health on Sunday morning, he replied, “Don’t worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done.”

In the meanwhile, the police have filed an FIR against the driver of Shabana Azmi’s vehicle for rash driving.

A source very close to the Azmi’s and Akhtar’s said, “Just a few days earlier we were all celebrating  Javed Saab’s 75th birthday. Now, this catastrophe has stuck. Though it could have been much worse.”

According to sources, Shabana had a providential escape from death. The intensity of the hit could have hurled her out of the speeding vehicle. Luckily that didn’t happen. But it would take her more than a month to recover.

Also Read: FIR filed against Shabana Azmi's driver for rash driving

