“Shabana Azmi will be out of ICU by tomorrow”, says Javed Akhtar

BySubhash K. Jha

A stream of visitors from the film fraternity who visited Shabana Azmi at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital had to return without meeting the injured actress. Explains her husband poet-writer-thinker Javed Akhtar, “She is in the ICU and she’s not allowed visitors. But she should be out of the ICU by Tuesday. She is responding very well to the treatment. Providentially, there were no internal injuries. But her face is badly bruised.”

When I draw attention to the insensitivity displayed by a section of the media in publishing pictures of Shabana after the accident Javed Saab corrects me, “It’s not the media. They were passerby taking pictures of her.”

On a more positive note the nation, and that includes the PM Narendra Modiji, has been praying for Shabana’s quick recovery. “I am thankful to everyone who has stood by us during this sudden setback. Shabana is strong. She has fought her way out of the injury,” says Javed Saab, ever-proud of his better-half.

Also Read: “Shabana is doing fine,” says Javed Akhtar

