Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.06.2019 | 11:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Shaan joins Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 along with several TV celebrities

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rohit Shetty took over the reign of Khatron Ke Khiladi a few seasons ago and since then has been doing a fantastic job at it. The reality show is going to be back for its tenth seas which will be shot in Bulgaria. While many names have popped up, one that has been confirmed that singer Shaan will be participating in the show.

Shaan joins Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 along with several TV celebrities

Shaan, who has had a great singing career, has been part of several reality shows but as a judge. This would be the first time he will participate as a contestant. Besides him, several TV celebrities will be reportedly taking part in the adventure series including Sanju actress Karishma Tanna, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, Pooja Banerjee, choreographer Dharmesh Yelande and comedian Balraj Sayal.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian version of American adventure series, Fear Factor. In 2006, it launched in India and the first two seasons were hosted by Akshay Kumar. The third season went to Priyanka Chopra. Akshay Kumar returned for the fourth season and this was followed by Rohit Shetty taking over the show. Only the seventh season was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. But, Rohit returned to his hosting duties with the eighth season and will be hosting the tenth season as well.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Akshay Kumar performs DEADLY stunts after Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty challenges him

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pakistani fan MISBEHAVES with Saif Ali Khan…

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan and ex-wife…

Mouni Roy says Naagin is the reason behind…

Tanushree Dutta vs Nana Patekar Me Too case:…

SHOCKING! Rangoli Chandel claims Roshans are…

Kriti Sanon to do a female centric film with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification