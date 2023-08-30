comscore
Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 3; says, "I enjoyed reprising Shivani, so now I want to reprise it again in Mardaani 3"

Rani Mukerji opened up about what she is expecting from the script of Mardaani 3 and when the third instalment will kick off.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rani Mukerji started out in showbiz during her teenage years and today almost 27 years later, we continue to witness the actress shine on and off the silver screen. She has always be one of Bollywood’s beloved - right from Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Ghulam to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tum, Black, to No One Killed Jessica to Mardaani and the recent Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway - her body of work has often left audiences impressed. And now, the actress opened up about future prospects and responded to questions about Mardaani 3 being on the cards.

In a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, looking back at her journey as an actor over the years, Rani Mukerji discussed about the kind of characters she likes to play. While she also discussed about playing Debika Chatterjee in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, she also opened up Mardaani 3 as she finally gave some updates on the long-awaited film. The actress revealed, “I’m crossing my fingers because I would love to play the part of Shivani. When I did Mardaani 2, I was quite nervous because I had never done a sequel before. It’s because I leave my characters behind each time a film gets over and then I don’t know if I will be able to reprise that part again. With Mardaani 2, I was surprised that I enjoyed reprising the part so now I want to reprise it again in Mardaani 3.”

She continued, “I will be very happy and excited if the Mardaani 3 script comes about and we would make the film. I as an actor always believe that we don’t want to do a film just because it sounds good, we need to make a film when the script is good and we want to make a film that makes a difference. With Mardaani 3, we can’t make a film if the story does not have that substance. It has to be something that people relate with today and girls find it empowering, only then we can do Mardaani 3. We can’t do it just because it sounds exciting. I am hoping that if they can crack a real good script, I would just get on with it.”

While Mardaani released in 2014, Mardaani 2 released in 2019. It features Rani Mukerji in the role of Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji on marriage, “You need to shock your partner every day”

