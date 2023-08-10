Back in 2014, Divya Khosla Kumar decided to explore the genre of college romance in Yaariyan. And now in 2023, Yaariyan 2 is seen celebrating the crazy story of cousins, who share a bond closer than true friends. The teaser for Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's musical extravaganza, which dropped in earlier today, features the quest of finding friends in family and the family in friends. The teaser gives a glimpse of the wholesome tale of love, emotions, and all things friendship.

Yaariyan 2 Teaser: Experience a whirlwind of emotions as Meezaan Jafri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Pearl V Puri trace a journey filled with fun, music, and love

Music is expected to be the high point of Yaariyan 2 as well. In fact, the little glimpses of ‘Sunny Sunny’ in the teaser will leave you excited for the new version. The film will also be seeing some fresh on-screen pairings with Yash Daasguptaa, Warina Hussain, Anaswara Rajan, and Priya Varrier joining the crazy cousins as their love interests. Speaking about the teaser for the film, it was launched in Mumbai and was planned in a way where everyone gets a taste of the world of Yaariyan. While the cast made an entry in the Yaariyan 2 caravan, they even enjoyed the feel of a chai tapri before showcasing the film’s teaser to the media. Along with that, the event also saw the Yaariyan wall installation where the team wrote some very sweet messages for their real-life friends.

Being cousins by blood, their bond is glued with true friendship by choice is the message given by the film. A T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production, Yaariyan 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The movie will hit theatres on October 20, 2023. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

