Former South Korean pop star Seungri has been sentenced to 1.6 years in prison. The former BIGBANG member was previously indicted for a total of 9 criminal charges in January of 2020, including solicitation of illegal prostitution, illegal overseas gambling, spread of illegally filmed sexual content, embezzlement, threatening and assault, etc.

Seungri sentenced to one year and six months in prison by Supreme Court for illegal prostitution, gambling, assault and more

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on May 26, the Supreme Court of Korea (Chief Justice Noh Tae Ak) upheld the sentence of one year and six months from Seungri’s original trial. He was determined to be guilty of all nine charges of sexual crimes, habitual gambling, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, prostitution mediation, purchase of prostitution services, and special violence instigation. From December 2015 to January the following year, Seungri was accused of mediating prostitution several times for investors in Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong, as well as purchasing prostitution services for himself, in order to attract investment for clubs and financial investment businesses.

Furthermore, the report mentions that he embezzled 528 million won (over Rs.3.23 crores) from the club Burning Sun under the pretext of brand usage fees for Monkey Museum, a bar in Gangnam, and he embezzled approximately 20 million won (over Rs.12.2 lakhs) of company funds from Yuri Holdings under the pretext of lawyer fees for employees. He has also been charged for using approximately 2.2 billion won (over Rs.13.5 crores) for gambling at a hotel casino in Las Vegas from 2013 to 2017 and for not reporting that he loaned 1 million dollars' worth of chips for gambling funds.

Seungri has also been charged for threatening someone with gangsters through former CEO Yoo In Suk after informing him of a conflict that occurred with another customer while drinking with acquaintances at a bar in Gangnam in December 2015. Although Seungri was to be discharged in September last year, his discharge was postponed, and he was being held in the military prison. Currently, Seungri is being transferred to a private prison. He will reside there until February of next year for the remaining nine months of his sentence.

Also Read: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s highly publicized trial reveals Aquaman 2 spoilers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.