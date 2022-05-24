As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing trial takes centerstage, Heard’s witness Kathryn Arnold accidentally revealed key plot points concerning Heard's role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, during her testimony.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s highly publicized trial reveals Aquaman 2 spoilers

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday to outline the damage Heard's team claims Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused the actress of orchestrating an "abuse hoax" against Depp in a 2020 interview with the Daily Mail. Part of that damage came in the form of Heard nearly losing her part in Aquaman 2, according to the defense. While she managed to keep the role, Heard previously testified she ended up appearing in a "very pared-down version" of the original story planned for her character Mera.

After saying that Heard's role was cut down significantly from what it once was, Arnold shared that the movie has Heard's Mera "in the hospital" quite quickly during the movie's first act. This kept Mera from being part of a major action sequence that she was originally supposed to have in the movie's final moments. "I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby," Arnold teased in her testimony. As the outlet notes, in the comics, Aquaman and Queen Mera get married and have a son, Arthur Curry, Jr. (nicknamed as Aquababy). Aquaman and Mera haven't tied the knot yet on the big screen.

While Arnold stressed that she hasn't "seen the movie yet" and is unable to speak to the specifics of how Mera's storyline changed, she elaborated that Mera "ends up in the hospital early in this new Aquaman 2 movie and doesn't really come out until the end to kind of wrap things up." She further revealed, "All the interactions with Momoa's character, and certainly the action scenes, were taken out." Arnold went on to lament that Heard "trained 5 hours a day for several months with the trainer to do this big action sequence" and didn't learn that her role shrunk until she arrived to set. "So [her role] was radically reduced from what it was in the script and what she even trained for while she was preparing for the movie," Arnold added.

Amber Heard previously testified that Warner Bros. had “significantly pared down” her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as a direct result of court cases and negative press linked to them, all of which surround the legal wrangling between the two stars. The former couple is in court for Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor following which, the actress filed her own $100 million countersuit, claiming Depp and his legal team defamed her by calling her allegations false.

