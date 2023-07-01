comscore
SCOOP: VFX causes a delay for Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal; now set to release in December

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s, much-awaited gangster drama, Animal, which was confirmed to release on August 11, has been delayed by 4 months due to a VFX issue. The delay in VFX has also resulted in the film backing out of the 3-way Independence Day clash, leaving the slot open for Gadar 2 and Oh! My God 2. According to our highly placed sources, Animal will now release in the month of December.

Animal is among the most ambitious films produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, and they are standing by the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as he needs more time to give a world-class product. Sandeep is a perfectionist and wants to release an uncompromised product on the VFX front. The teams were working day and night to complete the film, but the action scenes are so grand that it is not possible to have their best version ready for August 11. After seeing the vision for Sandeep, and the output that would have been ready by August 11, the producers along with Ranbir Kapoor took a collective call to delay the film to December,” revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The tentative date for the Animal release is December 1, which is 3 weeks after Tiger 3 and 3 weeks before Dunki. “The team believes that arriving on December 1 will give the film a 3-week window as no other film would want to come in the middle of 3 event sagas – Tiger 3, Animal, and Dunki. It’s a well-strategized date that they locked, and a 4-month delay will give the makers enough time to complete the VFX work,” the source further told us.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead. A T-Series Production, Animal will now release on December 1, 2023.

