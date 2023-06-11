Just a day ago we had reported that the makers of the film Animal are all set to unveil a special pre-teaser before unveiling the teaser of the film. Ranbir Kapoor is expected to be seen in a never-seen-before character as he turns an action star with this Sandeep Vanga directorial. Taking our first dive into this world of action, Vanga takes us through the journey of bloodshed and mayhem.

Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor unleashes the roar of an Animal

The intense pre teaser of Animal showcases the class entry of Ranbir Kapoor as an entire bunch of masked man are attempting to attack the actor. With axe as his weapon, Ranbir creates so havoc as he fearlessly and effortlessly slashes everyone who comes in his way, creating fear among the rest of the bunch who try to escape the wrath of this ‘animal’. While the pre-teaser ends with a ‘coming soon’ announcement of a teaser, the release date of the latter is yet to be announced.

Animal is expected to be set against the backdrop of the captivating and intense world of gangsters and gore. The film marks the first collaboration of Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and star Ranbir Kapoor as they attempt to showcase a classic saga pof action, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Animal also promises to feature a stellar ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, who will be seen in a pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the grandeur in the pre-teaser is only raising anticipation further as the film is slated for its worldwide theatrical release on August 11, 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

At the box office, Animal is expected to clash with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 as well as Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

