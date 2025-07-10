Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s ever-energetic style icon, has just taken his love for flamboyance to a whole new (and greener) level. The actor has reportedly gifted himself the luxurious and powerful Hummer EV 3X, a high-end electric SUV that comes with a jaw-dropping on-road price tag of Rs. 4.57 crore.

Ranveer Singh gifts himself a ‘beast’: Rs 4.57 Crore Hummer EV 3X delivered to Mumbai home

If reports are to be believed, the Hummer EV 3X, which marks Ranveer’s first electric car, was delivered to the actor and his wife Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai residence earlier this week. Paparazzi videos of the massive SUV being rolled into the couple’s driveway have now gone viral, sparking fan frenzy and admiration across social media.

According to reports, while the ex-showroom price of the Hummer EV 3X is approximately Rs. 3.85 crore, the on-road price, including taxes and customisations, has bumped the total cost to around Rs. 4.57 crore. The delivery of this mean machine coincided with Ranveer’s birthday week, making it a grand personal celebration of sorts.

The ‘power-packed machine’ Hummer EV 3X is no ordinary vehicle — it’s a beast packed with performance and innovation. With three motors powering it, the electric SUV delivers an EPA-estimated range of up to 312 miles on a full charge. What truly sets it apart is its best-in-class 830 horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque, ensuring thrilling performance even in an eco-friendly format. Among its many advanced features is Super Cruise®, GM’s hands-free driver assistance technology, making the Hummer EV one of the most futuristic electric vehicles on Indian roads today.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is set to surprise fans with a darker, more intense role in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features Ranveer in an anti-hero avatar and is slated to hit theatres on December 5. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, promising a power-packed cinematic experience.

Whether it's on screen or off, Ranveer Singh continues to redefine extravagance and energy — now, with a side of electric torque.

