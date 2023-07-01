Post the success of Pathaan, the talks around Shah Rukh Khan returning as Don in the third instalment of the series started surfacing on the internet. However, the development left a section of moviegoers disappointed as it was reported that not Shah Rukh but Ranveer Singh will be headlining Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Ranveer Singh to headline Don 3; official announcement to come on his 38th birthday

Amid the rumours, it is now learnt that Ranveer Singh will be playing the titular role in the upcoming part of the franchise. As per the latest update, Ranveer will carry forward the legacy of the action-packed franchise. And an official announcement to confirm the same will be made next week on the occasion of Ranveer’s birthday, that is July 6.

Ahead of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the official announcement of Don 3 headlined by Ranveer Singh will be a delight for his fans. Coming back to Ranveer’s professional front, as mentioned above, he will be next seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Earlier today, Bollywood Hungama reported that the trailer of the upcoming film will be launched digitally on July 4.

With the announcement of Don 3 and the trailer release of RARKPK, Ranveer is expected to have an exciting birthday week.

Also Read: Ritesh Sidhwani BREAKS silence on Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3; Russo Brothers call RRR an ‘EPIC movie’; REVEAL Chris Hemsworth had tears in his eyes when they showed him an Indian theatre reaction video during Thor’s MASSY scene in Avengers: Infinity War

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.