Just a couple of weeks back, we were the first to report that Yash Raj Films is bringing a new twist to their timeline of Spy Universe before kick-starting the biggest film of Indian Cinema, Tiger v/s Pathaan, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Right after, it became official that Shah Rukh Khan is returning as Pathaan again in Pathaan 2 with Aditya Chopra as the producer and it goes on floors by 2024 end. The report stated that Pathaan 2 will set things up for Tiger v/s Pathaan.

Tiger vs Pathaan to go on floors in 2026; Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan’s battle royale on the big screen in 2027

Our sources within the trade have confirmed that Tiger v/s Pathaan will be the 9th Film of YRF Spy Universe. “Not just Pathaan 2, even the Alia Bhatt film will lead itself to the Tiger and Pathaan conflict. Aditya Chopra will be positioning Tiger v/s Pathaan as the Spy-Venger Film of the most ambitious cinematic universe of Indian Cinema. The details of how all feature films lead to Tiger vs Pathaan in YRF Universe is kept under wraps as things stand today. Tiger vs Pathaan will begin once Pathaan 2 shoot is wrapped up,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed us that Tiger v/s Pathaan will go on floors in 2026 with over 100-day schedule. “Tiger v/s Pathaan is a film that needs a lot of time and a lot of prep. Given that Aditya Chopra is bringing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in a single film, he will leave no stone unturned to make it the biggest cinematic event in India. He realized that it’s not easy to pull off such a big film in a short time frame. He will be doing a pre-visualization of Tiger vs Pathaan with the YfX team and then move on to actual shooting,” the trade source shared anonymously.

While Pathaan 2 releases in 2026, Tiger v/s Pathaan will be a 2027 release in cinema halls, marking a battle royale of two of Indian Cinema’s most iconic names – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The pre-production work on Tiger vs Pathaan has already begun.

