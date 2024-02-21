Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa, see FIRST PICS of newlyweds

Another Bollywood pair has tied the knot. Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have gotten married after an intimate two-day celebration. The actress and the producer took their vows on February 21 in Goa. Their wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week in the presence of the family and close friends. Now, the newlyweds have unveiled the first photos from their wedding.

The couple got married in a traditional ceremony in Goa. A Sindhi wedding ceremony will soon take place. Now, they have released the first pics. In 2021, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public on social media. Since then, the couple has gracefully embraced sharing their journey with the world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has an array of projects in the pipeline including Indian 2 starring alongside Kamal Haasan. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani is producing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Photos from their Goa venue go viral

