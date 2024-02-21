Another Bollywood pair has tied the knot. Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have gotten married after an intimate two-day celebration. The actress and the producer took their vows on February 21 in Goa. Their wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week in the presence of the family and close friends. Now, the newlyweds have unveiled the first photos from their wedding.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa, see FIRST PICS of newlyweds
