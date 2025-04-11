The trailer of Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat was launched on March 24 and it mentioned two production houses - Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar's Mythri Movie Makers and T G Vishwa Prasad's People Media Factory. Since April 1, the assets of the Sunny Deol-starrer added the name of Zee Studios and Umesh K R Bansal as well. Zee, on its social media handles, wasn't promoting Jaat initially but began to do so from April 2. The logo of Zee Studios is also present in the film, which is running successfully in cinemas at present. The informed moviegoers were surprised to see Zee’s association. Some assumed that it must have distributed Jaat but that’s not the case either; the film has been released by Anil Thadani’s AA Films.

SCOOP: Sunny Deol helped Mythri Movie Makers secure Rs. 65 cr from Zee Studios for Jaat

A trade source told us the truth behind this development, “Mythri Movie Makers was falling short of a certain amount. Sunny Deol, who has good relations with Zee, more so after the blockbuster success of Gadar and Gadar 2, recommended the production house to Mythri. On Sunny’s request, the head honchos at Zee Studios agreed to lend Rs. 65 crores.”

The source continued, “Mythri has mortgaged the Hindi rights of their upcoming films of 2025 and 2026 against this loan. They also agreed to include Zee’s name in the list of producers for Jaat. Zee was fine with this arrangement and that’s when they released the money.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regena Cassandrra and Saiyami Kher. It is the story of a mysterious man who enters a lawless land and challenges its undisputed dreaded criminal. It arrived in cinemas on Thursday, April 10, and managed to open at Rs. 9.62 crores.

Interestingly, Sunny Deol has two upcoming films with Zee Studios – Baap, co-starring Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, and the much-awaited action emotional entertainer, Gadar 3.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda thanks Sunny Deol and team Jaat amid praise for his role as Ranatunga

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.