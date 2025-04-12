comscore
Kapil Sharma to star in new comedy film with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in her debut: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kapil Sharma to star in new comedy film with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in her debut: Report

Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film, a situational comedy, begins shooting in Chandigarh. Riddhima makes her big-screen debut, while Neetu Kapoor also plays a significant role.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kapil Sharma is ready to tickle the funny bone on the big screen again with not one but two comedy films in the pipeline. Following reports of his return in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the comedian-actor is also set to star in another comic entertainer, this time with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As per a Pinkvilla report, the untitled film will be directed by Khiladi 786 fame Ashish R Mohan and is scheduled to begin shooting in Chandigarh later this month.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Kapil Sharma has gone lean for his next feature film, which will be directed by Ashish R Mohan. It’s an out-and-out comic entertainer, and goes on floors in Chandigarh by mid-April. The Mahurat ceremony will take place tomorrow, followed by a marathon schedule. It’s a situational comedy and the makers have roped in a credible ensemble for the feature film.”

What adds to the excitement of this project is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s big-screen debut. The fashion entrepreneur and daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor is venturing into Bollywood with this comedy, and insiders say she’s eager to explore this new chapter of her career.

The source added, “The Ashish R Mohan directorial marks the big screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and she is excited to step into the world of showbiz with a film in comic space. Neetu Kapoor has a solid role in the film, and is the key player in the middle of chaos.”

The film is being crafted as a situational ensemble comedy, though the title remains undisclosed. With Riddhima's debut, the Kapoor legacy continues to grow, making her the newest member of Rishi Kapoor’s family to enter the film industry, following in the footsteps of her parents and brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but excitement surrounding this collaboration is already building. The makers are expected to make an official announcement soon. In the meantime, fans of Kapil Sharma and the Kapoor family have plenty to look forward to as this promising comic entertainer takes shape.

Also Read : Kapil Sharma spotted thinner than before, sparks fan speculation; watch

