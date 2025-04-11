ENO, a well-known antacid brand in India, has announced National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador. For more than 50 years, ENO has been offering quick relief from acidity, becoming a familiar name in many Indian households.

Vicky Kaushal joins ENO as brand ambassador in new campaign

The collaboration begins with a nationwide multimedia campaign highlighting ENO’s role as a quick solution for acidity relief. In the campaign, Vicky Kaushal plays ‘Jaadugar Samrat,’ a magician whose performance is briefly affected by acidity. With ENO’s help, he quickly recovers and continues his act. The ad uses a light, relatable story to show how acidity can strike at any time and how ENO can help provide fast relief.

With this campaign, ENO looks to further reinforce its presence as a popular and widely available antacid in India. It continues to focus on offering quick and dependable relief, helping consumers enjoy their meals without worry. The brand also aims to remain a preferred choice for those seeking fast relief, distinguishing itself from slower options.

Bineet Jain, Category Head – Digestive Health, Haleon India, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, saying, “For generations, Indians have relied on ENO for fast and effective relief from acidity, making it a household name. Our continued leadership in the category is a testament to this unwavering trust. ENO champions one’s appetite for life and we want to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy their favourite food without the worry of discomfort. This campaign reaffirms ENO’s promise of quick relief, and we found the perfect partner in Vicky Kaushal - an actor who, much like ENO, resonates across generations. As a brand that is truly a ‘Bharat’ brand, Vicky’s authenticity and wide appeal make him the perfect voice to communicate ENO’s legacy of trust and effectiveness.”

Sharing his excitement about the association, Vicky Kaushal said, “In a country that loves food, ENO is a trusted ally for Indians. I’ve experienced first hand the fast and assured relief ENO brings, letting me savour my favourite food without hesitation. I loved donning the role of a magician in the new ENO campaign and had fun doing it with Shoojit and his team. I am proud to be associated with a brand that Indian families have trusted for generations.”

Developed by Ogilvy, the campaign will be promoted across TV, digital, print, outdoor, and social media platforms. The creative approach blends Vicky Kaushal’s on-screen presence with ENO’s core message, presenting the brand’s promise in a simple and engaging way.

“ENO gets to work in just six seconds, so we thought, why not bring that speed and wonder to life with an ad film that looks like a real magic show. We gave Vicky Kaushal a look of a charismatic magician, and in the middle of the classic ‘body separation’ act, the real trick wasn’t just separating a man in two halves with a spell—it was making acidity disappear! The film showcases ENO’s ability to deliver rapid comfort when it matters most,” said Sujoy Roy & Nitin Srivastava, Chief Creative Officers - North at Ogilvy.

