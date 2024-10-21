comscore
SCOOP: Singham Again submitted to CBFC; is approx. 2.30 hours long

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront at giving exclusive news updates about one of the most awaited films of the year, Singham Again. Earlier, we broke the viral and also disheartening news that Salman Khan won’t shoot for his much-awaited cameo due to circumstances that have arisen after the demise of politician Baba Siddique. On October 4, we were the first ones to report that the trailer will be launched on October 7 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the presence of 2000 fans and journalists. A few days later, we informed readers that Singham Again’s trailer will be one of the longest ever.

And now, we bring you another exciting update about Singham Again. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) a few days ago. The length of the film, while submission, is nearly 150 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 30 minutes.”

The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC will watch the film this week and give the appropriate certification. The final length of the film depends on the cuts or additions asked by the CBFC. The source explained, “If the EC asks for any visual cut, the length of the film will reduce. If they ask for additional disclaimers to be added, the run time will increase.”

Directed by blockbuster director Rohit Shetty, Singham Again belongs to the exciting cop universe and stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It releases on Diwali, that is, November 1.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

