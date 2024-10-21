Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan was premiered at the ongoing MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last evening at a suburban multiplex. The film, inspired by real events, stars Arshad Warsi in the role of a dreaded dacoit Maharaj and Pratik Gandhi as a STF (Special Task Force) officer Aditya. Ishita Dutta plays his doting wife.

EXCLUSIVE: Tigmanshu Dhulia apologizes to Ishita Dutta for cutting down her role in Ghamasaan

Produced by Jio Studios, the movie received a tremendous applause from the packed auditorium that had gathered to witness it. During the interaction with the cast and crew following the screening, Ishita expressed her happiness at being a part of the film and said that Ghamasaan is the first film of hers that has been shown at a festival. She also said that she saw the complete film for the first time.

At this point, Tigmanshu Dhulia took everyone by surprise. He said, “I would like to apologize to Ishita in front of everyone. She had a lengthy role, but I cut it down a lot. There was a reason behind it. In the process, the producers also went through a loss.”

Elaborating on his decision, the filmmaker added, “I had initially given her character the profession of a forest officer. But when I was editing, I felt that while showing her as a forest officer, her femininity was going away. Ladki ka jo pyarapan hai na, woh gayab ho raha tha. So, I completely removed her profession (from her character). That’s why the scenes between the husband and wife look so lovely in the film. So, my decision was good but (pointing towards Ishita) I am so sorry.”

Reacting to this, Ishita gestured that she didn’t mind that.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Ghamasan is all set to release in the first quarter of 2025.

