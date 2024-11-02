Siddhant Chaturvedi is on a roll. There were reports recently that he has bagged Vikas Bahl’s futuristic sci-fi actioner, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan. A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Siddhant is in talks for a high-concept comic caper and that it might also star Sreeleela and Nora Fatehi. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Siddhant has bagged yet another exciting film, that too in the horror comedy genre.

SCOOP: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani bag Milap Zaveri’s horror comedy

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Siddhant Chaturvedi has come on board for a youth-centric horror with a dash of comedy. The female lead is expected to be played by none other than Disha Patani. Both are excited as it’s a very interesting horror comedy, different from the other films made in this space.”

The source also added, “It’ll be directed by Milap Zaveri. He, too, is excited to make a scary comic caper for the first time. He thinks mass and he has ensured that he’ll add commercial elements so that the film appeals to a wider audience.”

Sharing more details about the film, the source added, “It is produced by Ashvin Varde and Subhash Kale. The movie is expected to go on floors in early 2025.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen in Yudhra (2024) in an action-packed avatar. Last year, he got acclaim, thanks to the Netflix film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). Disha Patani, meanwhile, surprised the audience earlier this year in Yodha (2024). She was then seen in a brief, memorable role in Kalki 2898 AD (2024). Besides the film with Siddhant, her upcoming films are the Suriya-Bobby Deol co-starrer Kanguva and the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle.

Lastly, Milap Zaveri has two directorial ventures in his kitty. He’s also going to helm the adult comedy Masti 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh.

