Rajkumar Hirani is gearing up to embark on his next directorial venture. Almost a year after the release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, Hirani is set to begin filming his upcoming project, a heartwarming slice-of-life film that will premiere on a leading OTT platform. This film holds special significance for Hirani, as it marks the debut of his son, Vir.

As per Mid-Day report, a source close to the production revealed, “This film is along the lines of the heart-warming and socially aware stories that Hirani excels at narrating. It has Hirani’s signature touch and will be a humorous offering that shares a message that people can relate to. Vir’s character will resonate with the youth, and Rajkumar felt that there couldn’t be a better canvas than this one for his son to make his debut with.”

Vir, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), has already showcased his talent on stage. His performance in Letters from Suresh, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, garnered praise for his ability to deliver a challenging 35-minute monologue.

The father-son duo has invested significant time and effort into the script and pre-production phase. “While Rajkumar is ensuring that everything is perfectly executed, Vir has been involved in each step as well. They want the journey to be meaningful for each of them. Vir graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and has enjoyed a career in theatre. In his stage debut, Letters from Suresh, which was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, he pulled off a challenging 35-minute monologue,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is also working on another project. Arshad Warsi is set to reunite with the Munna Bhai filmmaker for an eagerly awaited OTT series. This cyber-crime thriller, tentatively titled Pritam Pedro, will also star Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Marking his foray into digital entertainment, Hirani will take on the roles of showrunner and producer, while his assistant director, Amir Satyaveer Singh, will direct the series.

