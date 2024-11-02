comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.11.2024 | 12:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir to make his debut in slice-of-life film set for OTT release: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir to make his debut in slice-of-life film set for OTT release: Report

en Bollywood News Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir to make his debut in slice-of-life film set for OTT release: Report

Vir, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), has already showcased his talent on stage.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajkumar Hirani is gearing up to embark on his next directorial venture. Almost a year after the release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, Hirani is set to begin filming his upcoming project, a heartwarming slice-of-life film that will premiere on a leading OTT platform. This film holds special significance for Hirani, as it marks the debut of his son, Vir.

Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir to make his debut in slice-of-life film set for OTT release Report

Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir to make his debut in slice-of-life film set for OTT release: Report

As per Mid-Day report, a source close to the production revealed, “This film is along the lines of the heart-warming and socially aware stories that Hirani excels at narrating. It has Hirani’s signature touch and will be a humorous offering that shares a message that people can relate to. Vir’s character will resonate with the youth, and Rajkumar felt that there couldn’t be a better canvas than this one for his son to make his debut with.”

Vir, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), has already showcased his talent on stage. His performance in Letters from Suresh, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, garnered praise for his ability to deliver a challenging 35-minute monologue.

The father-son duo has invested significant time and effort into the script and pre-production phase. “While Rajkumar is ensuring that everything is perfectly executed, Vir has been involved in each step as well. They want the journey to be meaningful for each of them. Vir graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and has enjoyed a career in theatre. In his stage debut, Letters from Suresh, which was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, he pulled off a challenging 35-minute monologue,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is also working on another project. Arshad Warsi is set to reunite with the Munna Bhai filmmaker for an eagerly awaited OTT series. This cyber-crime thriller, tentatively titled Pritam Pedro, will also star Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Marking his foray into digital entertainment, Hirani will take on the roles of showrunner and producer, while his assistant director, Amir Satyaveer Singh, will direct the series.

ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi joins Vikrant Massey in Rajkumar Hiranis OTT debut Pritam Pedro; shoot to begin in November in Goa: Report

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh in Singham Again refers to his…

Exclusive: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna,…

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Arjun teaser to play in…

Team Baby John shares heartfelt message…

Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls Jacqueline…

Ajay Devgn suggests extra action for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification