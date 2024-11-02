The designer, who had been battling health issues, had recently made a triumphant return to the fashion scene, showcasing his latest collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2024.

Indian fashion lost one of its brightest stars on Friday, November 1, as renowned designer Rohit Bal passed away at the age of 63. The designer, who had been battling health issues, had recently made a triumphant return to the fashion scene, showcasing his latest collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2024.

Rohit Bal, fashion designer, passes away at 63 after prolonged illness; Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra & more mourn the loss

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) confirmed the news, mourning the loss of a true icon. “We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, innovation, and forward-thinking will live on in the fashion world,” the FDCI stated.

As per several reports, Rohit Bal's health deteriorated over the past year. Diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a serious heart condition, he faced numerous health challenges, including kidney failure and periods of life support. Despite these setbacks, he persevered, making a remarkable comeback to the fashion world with his latest collection, "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe," which featured Ananya Panday as the showstopper.

Born on May 8, 1961, in Srinagar, Kashmir, Bal's deep connection to his roots was evident in his designs. After graduating from St. Stephen's College in New Delhi, he honed his skills at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). In 1986, he co-founded Orchid Overseas Pvt. Ltd. with his brother, but his solo debut in 1990 catapulted him to international fame.

A true visionary, Bal was known for his meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering commitment to quality. He was a pioneer in the field of intellectual property, becoming one of the first designers to patent and copyright his creations. His influence extended beyond the realm of high fashion, as he collaborated with various brands, including Khadi Gram Udyog, Biba, HiDesign, and Titan. His designs adorned celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, solidifying his status as a global fashion icon.

Bal's legacy extends far beyond his stunning designs. He was a mentor, an innovator, and a true inspiration to countless aspiring designers. His passion for fashion, his dedication to his craft, and his unwavering belief in Indian heritage will continue to inspire future generations.

As the fashion world mourns the loss of this legendary designer, celebrities like Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra and more have mourned the loss of the late designer.

