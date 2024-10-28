Siddhant Chaturvedi got into the limelight with his smashing performance in Gully Boy (2019). It was no surprise that he soon bagged films from prominent production houses like Excel Entertainment, Yash Raj Films (YRF), Dharma Productions, etc. And now, we hear that he has bagged yet another significant project, in which he’ll be seen with not one but two heroines.

EXCLUSIVE: Sreeleela, Nora Fatehi in talks for Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming high concept comic caper

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Siddhant Chaturvedi has come on board for a comic entertainer made by Mahaveer Jain Films. It is a high concept, hilarious comedy in which Siddhant will be seen in an interesting and never-before-seen role.”

The source further said, “The film will have two heroines and the makers hope to soon lock the cast. While Nora Fatehi is in talks for one character, the producers are also in touch with popular South actress Sreeleela for another pivotal part. The actresses have liked the parts offered to them as they are quite strong and performance driven. Also, both female characters are different from each other.”

The source also added, “The film will be directed by renowned advertising creator Ambar Chakravarty and will be produced by Mahaveer Jain and Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. They hope to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi began his career by working in shows like Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge. After Gully Boy made him a household name, he was seen in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli (2021), Dharma's Gehraiyaan (2022) and Excel Entertainment's Phone Bhoot (2022), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and Yudhra (2024). Besides the aforementioned comedy, he also has Dhadak 2 in his kitty.

Nora Fatehi, meanwhile, is in a different league after the success of the song ‘Dilbar’ in Satyameva Jayate (2018) and went on to do many more dance numbers. She was also seen in non-dancing roles in films like Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021), Crakk (2024), Madgaon Express (2014), etc.

Finally, Sreeleela is having a great run in the Kannada and Telugu cinema and has worked with some of the biggest actors down South. Earlier this year, she played the lead opposite Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram (2024). There were also reports that she was approached to play a role in Varun Dhawan's next, directed by David Dhawan.

